Yet another paper of Biology of class 9 out on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, annual examination papers continue to be leaked daily with the Biology paper of class 9 of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan being out here on Friday.

According to detail not only the first part of the leaflet but also the second part is viral on social media.

The published paper of class 9 is of the Mardan board. Chairman BISE Mardan Farid Khattak is looking into the leakage of the papers, an official of the BISE Mardan told media men.

The official said that the paper is not very clear, and there are difficulties in finding out, the official said.

The secretary of the education department is collecting the details of whether the paper has been out or not, the official said, adding, “Information is being taken from the relevant board.”

Matric exams became controversial in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as earlier, papers of Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Mardan Boards leaked out daily.