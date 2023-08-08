YFK highlights Kashmir conflict through art

Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) International Kashmir Lobby Group has organized an art exhibition "Kashmir Conflict through Art "as part of Youm-e-Istehsal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) International Kashmir Lobby Group has organized an art exhibition "Kashmir Conflict through Art "as part of Youm-e-Istehsal activities.

The participants of the competition highlighted different aspects of the Kashmir conflict through their paintings.

YFK collaborated with department of Islamic Art and Architecture IIUI for the award distribution ceremony,held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Mosque campus, IIU, Islamabad.

More than 250 participants from academia, politics, civil society and University students attended this event, while major national tv channels also covered this exhibition.

A prize money of sixty thousand (30k, 20k, 10k) awarded to first three position holders.

The speakers included Syed Zeeshan Haider, HOD Islamic Arts and Architecture, IIUI, Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, IIUI, Mr. Sheikh Mateen, Sec. Gen. APHC, Amb. Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director, COMSATS, Amb. Nadeem Riyaz, President IRS,Islamabad, Senator Sehar Kamran, PPP Zaman Bajwa ED YFK.

The winners of the Painting Competition including Laiba Sherdil Peshawar secured first position, while Aroofa Mehfooz Islamabad and Zorain Irfan Lahore got second position, while Rehana Kausar Islamabad achieved third position.

Meanwhile P.S. two paintings shared the second position.

Painting Exhibition: Kashmir Conflict through art was a resounding success, bringing together artists, academics, diplomats, and the media to commemorate the spirit of Youm-e-Istehsal and project the situation of Kashmir through soft diplomacy.