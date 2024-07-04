YFK, Radio Pakistan Raise Voices In Support Of Victims Of Sexual Violence In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) in collaboration with Radio Pakistan organized a special session dedicated to raising awareness and support for the victims of sexual violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).
The event featured a panel of experts, including APHCAJK Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi , Dr. Farooq Adil Writer , Ms. Afshan Tehseen, Barrister Sundas Malik, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh DG Radio Pakistan, and Zaman Bajwa of YFK, said a press release received here from APHC office.
The session aimed to amplify the voices of the victims and shed light on the atrocities faced by them. The session facilitated a profound discussion on the pressing issue of sexual violence in IIOJK, with a focus on the imperative of its elimination.
The speakers shared heart-wrenching accounts of rape victims, ranging from a young 8-year-old to a 60-year-old woman, highlighting the appalling scope of this human rights violation going on in IIOJK. The panelists emphasized that these heinous acts are perpetuated unabated by the Indian armed forces in IIOJK, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
The event drew a sizable audience, demonstrating the community’s unwavering commitment to addressing human rights abuses in IIOJK. This session served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by women in IIOJK galvanizing the resolve to combat this injustice.
