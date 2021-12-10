Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday released pigeons as symbols of peace at Fatima Jinnah Park to highlight Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK on International Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday released pigeons as symbols of peace at Fatima Jinnah Park to highlight Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK on International Human Rights Day.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation Leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussain Mullick, MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Hamid Lone, Social and Human Rights Activist Ume Rubab and large number of people attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Mushaal Hussain Mullick said that releasing pigeons was a symbol of freedom as people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were facing atrocities, tortures and arrests in their own land.

She said that such events would highlight the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupied forces in IIOJK, adding that since partition Kashmiris were facing this state-sponsored violence and persecution.

Mushaal said that minorities within India including Sikh, Muslim, and Dalit were also facing human rights violations.

She appealed United Nations to impose economic sanctions against India for committing human rights violations, adding that even bodies were also desecrated by Indian occupied forces in IIOJK.

Mullick urged the UN to stop India from the massacre and brutalities unleashes over innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

On the occasion, MNA Naureen Farooq said that India had killed thousands of people and tortured and turned IIOJK into a jail. She said, "We will continue to raise voices for the Kashmir people." Abdul Hameed Lone said that more than 1.5 million Indian forces have illegally occupied Kashmir and were killing youth in fake encounters. He said that 8 million people were barricaded and the Indian forces also denied them their right to education and freedom.

He said that hundreds of kids were made orphan and 6,000 unmarked graves were also found in the occupied valley.

Hameed Lone urged the youth to use social media for highlighting the rights of Kashmir people and expose Indian atrocities.

Miss Khula, Ume Rubab also spoke on the occasion, they strongly condemned Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK. They urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in IIOJK.