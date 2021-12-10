UrduPoint.com

YFK Releases Pigeons To Highlight Kashmir Issue On Int'l HR Day

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

YFK releases pigeons to highlight Kashmir Issue on Int'l HR Day

Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday released pigeons as symbols of peace at Fatima Jinnah Park to highlight Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK on International Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday released pigeons as symbols of peace at Fatima Jinnah Park to highlight Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK on International Human Rights Day.

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation Leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussain Mullick, MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Hamid Lone, Social and Human Rights Activist Ume Rubab and large number of people attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Mushaal Hussain Mullick said that releasing pigeons was a symbol of freedom as people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were facing atrocities, tortures and arrests in their own land.

She said that such events would highlight the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupied forces in IIOJK, adding that since partition Kashmiris were facing this state-sponsored violence and persecution.

Mushaal said that minorities within India including Sikh, Muslim, and Dalit were also facing human rights violations.

She appealed United Nations to impose economic sanctions against India for committing human rights violations, adding that even bodies were also desecrated by Indian occupied forces in IIOJK.

Mullick urged the UN to stop India from the massacre and brutalities unleashes over innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

On the occasion, MNA Naureen Farooq said that India had killed thousands of people and tortured and turned IIOJK into a jail. She said, "We will continue to raise voices for the Kashmir people." Abdul Hameed Lone said that more than 1.5 million Indian forces have illegally occupied Kashmir and were killing youth in fake encounters. He said that 8 million people were barricaded and the Indian forces also denied them their right to education and freedom.

He said that hundreds of kids were made orphan and 6,000 unmarked graves were also found in the occupied valley.

Hameed Lone urged the youth to use social media for highlighting the rights of Kashmir people and expose Indian atrocities.

Miss Khula, Ume Rubab also spoke on the occasion, they strongly condemned Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK. They urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Education Jail Social Media Fatima Jinnah Wife Jammu Muslim Event All From Million

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

30 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Stance on Ukraine's Accession Unch ..

NATO Chief Says Stance on Ukraine's Accession Unchanged

20 seconds ago
 New Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks t ..

New Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks to Begin in January - Ryabkov

21 seconds ago
 Russia Ready to Continue Constructive Dialogue Wit ..

Russia Ready to Continue Constructive Dialogue With US on Ukraine - Ryabkov

23 seconds ago
 IGP orders to abolish VIP counter from ITP licensi ..

IGP orders to abolish VIP counter from ITP licensing branch

26 seconds ago
 U.S. stocks close lower

U.S. stocks close lower

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.