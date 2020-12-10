UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YFK Sets Free 200 Doves On 'World Human Rights Day'

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:37 PM

YFK sets free 200 doves on 'World Human Rights Day'

Youth Forum For Kashmir (YFK) on Thursday set free around 200 doves here at Fatima Jinnah Park to send a message of peace to the world on the eve of World Human Rights Day being observed worldwide Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Youth Forum For Kashmir (YFK) on Thursday set free around 200 doves here at Fatima Jinnah Park to send a message of peace to the world on the eve of World Human Rights Day being observed worldwide Thursday.

A number of renowned people joined YFK Kashmir activists including politicians, media persons, human rights defenders, volunteers and civil society members to mark this day to let the world know Kashmir is in need of Peace.

The wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Zaman Bajwa and others expressed their concerns on the recent situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the way Indian army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity speak volumes about the champions of so called world's largest democracy.

The participants of the event asked the world community to raise their voices for the people of Kashmir and against the human rights violations committed by India and demanded the policy makers to come to the dialogue to resolve the dispute of Kashmir which is still pending due to the stubbornness of India.

YFK is a non-partisan, international non-governmental organization, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir Conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Related Topics

India Resolution World Army United Nations Democracy Fatima Jinnah Civil Society Wife Jammu Media Event

Recent Stories

Russia's Overall Mortality Up 9.7% Year-on-Year in ..

56 seconds ago

Minister reviews availability, prices of edibles

57 seconds ago

FM urges int'l community to hold India accountable ..

59 seconds ago

CPEC is flagship project of Pakistan, China: Dr Mo ..

6 minutes ago

US Bans 17 Foreign Government Officials, Their Fam ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Champions ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.