YFK sets free 200 doves on 'World Human Rights Day'

Youth Forum For Kashmir (YFK) on Thursday set free around 200 doves here at Fatima Jinnah Park to send a message of peace to the world on the eve of World Human Rights Day being observed worldwide Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Youth Forum For Kashmir (YFK) on Thursday set free around 200 doves here at Fatima Jinnah Park to send a message of peace to the world on the eve of World Human Rights Day being observed worldwide Thursday.

A number of renowned people joined YFK Kashmir activists including politicians, media persons, human rights defenders, volunteers and civil society members to mark this day to let the world know Kashmir is in need of Peace.

The wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Zaman Bajwa and others expressed their concerns on the recent situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the way Indian army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity speak volumes about the champions of so called world's largest democracy.

The participants of the event asked the world community to raise their voices for the people of Kashmir and against the human rights violations committed by India and demanded the policy makers to come to the dialogue to resolve the dispute of Kashmir which is still pending due to the stubbornness of India.

YFK is a non-partisan, international non-governmental organization, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir Conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.