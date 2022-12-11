YFK sets free 200 doves to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :In a unique act of solidarity with the cause of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), international Kashmir lobby group, Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK), sets free 200 doves to send a message of peace to the world in connection with the 'World Human Rights Day' here.

A number of renowned people joined YFK Kashmir activists including politicians, media persons, human rights defenders, volunteers & civil society members to mark this day to let the world know Kashmir is in need of peace.

On this occasion, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Zaman Bajwa ED YFK, Abida Raja MPA , Seemabia Tahir MPA Ms.Batool Rajput Anchor person,Syed Manzor Shah APHC and Abdul Hameed Lon expressed their concerns on the recent situation in IIOJ&K and the way Indian army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity speak volumes about the champions of so called world's largest democracy.

The participants of the event asked the world community to raise their voices for the people of Kashmir and against the human rights violations committed by India and demanded the policy makers to come to the dialogue to resolve the dispute of Kashmir which is still pending due to the stubbornness of India.

YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) is a non-partisan, international non-governmental organization, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir Conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.