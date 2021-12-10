UrduPoint.com

YFK Sets Free Pigeons For Kashmir On Human Rights Day As Symbol Of Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir) has set free pigeons to send a message of peace to the world on World Human Rights Day at Fatimah Jinnah Park here on Friday.

A number of renowned people joined YFK Kashmir activists including politicians, media persons, human rights defenders, volunteers and civil society members to mark the day to let world know Kashmir is in need of Peace.

On the occasion, Naureen Farouq Ibrahim, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Ume Rubab Chandio, Khoula Khan and others expressed their concerns on recent situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the way Indian army is killing innocent Kashmiris with full impunity speak volumes about the champions of so called world's largest democracy.

The participants of the event asked world community to raise their voices for the people of Kashmir and against the human rights violations committed by India and demanded the policy makers to come to the dialogue to resolve the dispute of Kashmir which is still pending due to the stubbornness of India.

More Stories From Pakistan

