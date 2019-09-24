YFK stage protest demo outside American consulate

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Activists of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) staged protest demonstration against violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

A large number of activist participated in the protest which was held outside American Consulate here on Tuesday.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans such as United Nations Need to implement the resolution passed by security council forKashmir and stop human rights violation in Kashmir committed by India. They raised slogans against Indian government and Prime Minister Modi and later dispersed peacefully.