YFK Stages Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

YFK stages Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Wednesday staged a rally to mark the Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir from Punjab Assembly to Lahore Press Club.

A large number of youth including women participated in the rally led by Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Gauri.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and against the Indian government atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants, Tariq Ehsan said, "We express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and standwith them in their freedom movement. He urged the UNto resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions.

