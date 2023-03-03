YFP distributes ration among 200 flood victims in Gandakha: Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of Yousuf Foundation Pakistan (YFP) Muhammad Yousuf Rind on Friday said that Yousuf Foundation was playing its role to help flood victims in Gandakha area of Usta Muhammad.

While talking to media, he said that Yousuf Foundation Pakistan distributed rations on behalf of FGRF saying that the Foundation will provide a cash assistance of one lakh rupees to Shabir Hussain, a resident of Gandakha, suffering from cancer.

He said that the long-standing problem of fresh water in the Goth of Syed Ali Mardan Shah has been solved after laying a pipeline from a distance of 1000 feet for supply of water.

He said that due to the lack of facilities in Gandakha, a large tehsil of Usta Muhammad district, an ambulance would be provided by the Foundation to help the poor and distressed patients of Gandakhah very soon.

He said that Yousuf Foundation stand with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and they would not be left alone.

He said that ration, clothing items were being distributed in flood affected areas including Gandakha Baghital, Gandakha Goth, Ghulam Muhammad Jamali and other areas.

He said that our organization would continue to help their distressed brothers in this difficult time.