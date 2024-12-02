YFP President Advocates Collective Problem-solving Among Legislatures
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), on Monday highlighted the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, explaining that it enables learning from each other’s successes and tackling problems collectively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), on Monday highlighted the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, explaining that it enables learning from each other’s successes and tackling problems collectively.
YFP, President, addressing young parliamentarians of Sindh Assembly said that inter-provincial dialogue and knowledge-sharing are crucial for driving innovation and strengthening legislative frameworks nationwide.
Nosheen further emphasized that the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) serves as a dynamic platform for young legislators to exchange ideas, collaborate on policy initiatives, and advocate for the active involvement of youth in the democratic process.
She stated, "YPF is committed to empowering young lawmakers to lead efforts in addressing key issues such as disinformation and governance reform while promoting inclusivity in the political landscape."
Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah lauded the efforts of YPF in engaging young parliamentarians and underlined the importance of such platforms in bridging gaps between provincial and Federal legislatures.
He expressed his appreciation for the delegation's visit and assured his support for initiatives aimed at enhancing legislative cooperation and combating societal challenges such as disinformation.
The YPF delegation also visited old and new building of Sindh Assembly, gaining valuable insights into its operations, history, and contributions to Pakistan's democratic journey. The delegation expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to discuss collaborative strategies with the Sindh Assembly leadership.
The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to legislative excellence, inter-provincial unity, and the empowerment of youth as key drivers of positive change in Pakistan.
The YPF delegation, comprising board members, legislators, and secretariat members from the National Assembly, included Mir Jamal Khan Raisani (General Secretary YPF), Muhammad Iqbal Khan (Information Secretary YPF), Barrister Aqeel Malik, Danyal Chaudhary, Raja Osama Sarwar, Saad Waseem Sheikh, Kiran Imran Dar, Akhtar Bibi, Shaista Khan, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Ali Jan Mazari, Salahuddin Junejo, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Usman Ali, and key officers from the National Assembly Secretariat, including Specail Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, and Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen4 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier23 seconds ago
-
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case24 seconds ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested27 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners7 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab21 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly7 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases8 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases8 minutes ago
-
Open Court to address public grievances8 minutes ago