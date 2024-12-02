YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), on Monday highlighted the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, explaining that it enables learning from each other’s successes and tackling problems collectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), on Monday highlighted the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, explaining that it enables learning from each other’s successes and tackling problems collectively.

YFP, President, addressing young parliamentarians of Sindh Assembly said that inter-provincial dialogue and knowledge-sharing are crucial for driving innovation and strengthening legislative frameworks nationwide.

Nosheen further emphasized that the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) serves as a dynamic platform for young legislators to exchange ideas, collaborate on policy initiatives, and advocate for the active involvement of youth in the democratic process.

She stated, "YPF is committed to empowering young lawmakers to lead efforts in addressing key issues such as disinformation and governance reform while promoting inclusivity in the political landscape."

Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah lauded the efforts of YPF in engaging young parliamentarians and underlined the importance of such platforms in bridging gaps between provincial and Federal legislatures.

He expressed his appreciation for the delegation's visit and assured his support for initiatives aimed at enhancing legislative cooperation and combating societal challenges such as disinformation.

The YPF delegation also visited old and new building of Sindh Assembly, gaining valuable insights into its operations, history, and contributions to Pakistan's democratic journey. The delegation expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to discuss collaborative strategies with the Sindh Assembly leadership.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to legislative excellence, inter-provincial unity, and the empowerment of youth as key drivers of positive change in Pakistan.

The YPF delegation, comprising board members, legislators, and secretariat members from the National Assembly, included Mir Jamal Khan Raisani (General Secretary YPF), Muhammad Iqbal Khan (Information Secretary YPF), Barrister Aqeel Malik, Danyal Chaudhary, Raja Osama Sarwar, Saad Waseem Sheikh, Kiran Imran Dar, Akhtar Bibi, Shaista Khan, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Ali Jan Mazari, Salahuddin Junejo, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Usman Ali, and key officers from the National Assembly Secretariat, including Specail Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, and Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan.