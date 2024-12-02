Open Menu

YFP President Advocates Collective Problem-solving Among Legislatures

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), on Monday highlighted the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, explaining that it enables learning from each other’s successes and tackling problems collectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, President of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), on Monday highlighted the importance of collaboration between legislative assemblies, explaining that it enables learning from each other’s successes and tackling problems collectively.

YFP, President, addressing young parliamentarians of Sindh Assembly said that inter-provincial dialogue and knowledge-sharing are crucial for driving innovation and strengthening legislative frameworks nationwide.

Nosheen further emphasized that the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) serves as a dynamic platform for young legislators to exchange ideas, collaborate on policy initiatives, and advocate for the active involvement of youth in the democratic process.

She stated, "YPF is committed to empowering young lawmakers to lead efforts in addressing key issues such as disinformation and governance reform while promoting inclusivity in the political landscape."

Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah lauded the efforts of YPF in engaging young parliamentarians and underlined the importance of such platforms in bridging gaps between provincial and Federal legislatures.

He expressed his appreciation for the delegation's visit and assured his support for initiatives aimed at enhancing legislative cooperation and combating societal challenges such as disinformation.

The YPF delegation also visited old and new building of Sindh Assembly, gaining valuable insights into its operations, history, and contributions to Pakistan's democratic journey. The delegation expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity to discuss collaborative strategies with the Sindh Assembly leadership.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to legislative excellence, inter-provincial unity, and the empowerment of youth as key drivers of positive change in Pakistan.

The YPF delegation, comprising board members, legislators, and secretariat members from the National Assembly, included Mir Jamal Khan Raisani (General Secretary YPF), Muhammad Iqbal Khan (Information Secretary YPF), Barrister Aqeel Malik, Danyal Chaudhary, Raja Osama Sarwar, Saad Waseem Sheikh, Kiran Imran Dar, Akhtar Bibi, Shaista Khan, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, Ali Jan Mazari, Salahuddin Junejo, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan, Muhammad Saad Ullah, Usman Ali, and key officers from the National Assembly Secretariat, including Specail Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, and Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Exchange Visit Young Lead Media From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools ..

Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims

1 minute ago
 Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen

4 minutes ago
 City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier

23 seconds ago
 Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-cho ..

Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case

24 seconds ago
 DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar

26 seconds ago
 Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrest ..

Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested

27 seconds ago
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote

29 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 2 ..

LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

Police handover recover mobile phones to owners

7 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5

3 minutes ago
 IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on ..

IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan