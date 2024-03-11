YGA Organizes National Law Moot On Workplace Harassment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 11:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Youth General Assembly (YGA) organised the National Law Moot on Workplace Harassment from March 09 to 11 in collaboration with the Lord’s College International here on Monday.
The finale of the Moot was held at the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment and was won by the team from Punjab University against Bahria University, both of whom reached the finale after two days of knock out rounds and semifinals witnessed among 36 teams from across the country, said a press release.
The Moot was arranged by YGA and Lord’s College to raise awareness regarding the legal framework governing harassment amongst the law students of Pakistan to facilitate the creation of a harassment and discrimination free work environment where all men, women and transgendered persons are able to exercise their fundamental right to work with dignity and respect.
The event ended with a vote of thanks by the Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment who congratulated the team of YGA and Lord’s College for their effort and encouraged the holding of similar events in the future as well.
