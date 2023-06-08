UrduPoint.com

YMCA Celebrates 179th Foundation Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2023 | 01:06 PM

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

Emanuel Sarfraz while shedding light on the historic role of YMCA in Pakistan briefs the guests about the ongoing and future welfare project of the movement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2023) The Lahore YMCA celebrated the Foundation Day of its global movement, which started in 1844 in London. Today YMCA is working in 120 countries of the. Lahore YMCA was established in 1879.

A special function was held to highlight the services of YMCA and its contribution in nation building, which was attended by students and leaders of different walks of life. Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest while guests of honour included Ashaknaz, Emanuel Sarfraz, Haroon Rehmat, John William and Prof Abdia Elvin.

The Bishop praised the working of YMCA for the benefit of local communities and creating socio-religious harmony Pakistan.

“YMCA’s role in strengthening the body, mind and spirit is a role model for the future. Its contribution in the field of art, information technology and other disciplines is remarkable,” Rt Rev Nadeem said.

Emanuel said YMCA was the oldest organization in the region and has to its credit introduction of volleyball, basketball, table tennis and many other sports. He briefed the guest about the ongoing and future welfare projects of YMCA including start of hostel for working women and female students. He also dilated on the new courses being taught at the YMCA during summer season especially for school and college students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Technology Sports London Bishop Women

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

57 minutes ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.