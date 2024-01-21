Yoga Centre Opens At Jilani Park
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has opened a state-of-the-art community yoga center at Jilani Park (Racecourse Park).
According to PHA’s spokesperson, there are several styles of yoga, ranging from gentle, meditative experiences to more physically intense formats. He noted that the center at Jilani Park, covering 5,445 square feet (one kanal), would allow enthusiasts to embrace this ancient form of fitness. Initially, the PHA intends to conduct two sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening, for participants, with a nominal fee. Later, the number of sessions will be increased to accommodate more visitors, he added.
Referring to the perils of noisy urban life, he observed that the new retreat was hidden in the center of the provincial metropolis on Jail Road. He said that the PHA was focused on making wellness more accessible, intending for the center to offer everything "under one roof."
Under Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, who assumed the office of director general in March of last year, the PHA has undergone a development spree, designing the city's first-ever government-owned Bonsai display center featuring dwarfed trees, opening a commercial nursery on Jail Road, and upgrading a dedicated rose garden.
The PHA has also taken drastic measures to bolster revenues to support government fiscal spending. Consequently, its revenue, according to Wattoo, has more than doubled in one year.
Separately, in the past year, the PHA conducted two tent pegging events to promote the traditional sport of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "We are committed to expanding opportunities for sports and recreational activities for the residents of Lahore," the DG added.
Yoga, believed to have originated thousands of years ago in India, gained popularity in the West only in the late 19th century. The industry is valued at over $117.2 billion worldwide. Commonly understood as a physical stretching practice synchronised with breathing, the numerous benefits of yoga include lower blood pressure, increased strength and bone density, and reduced anxiety.
