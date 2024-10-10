Yoga Clubs lead fitness revolution in urban south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Concept of Yoga (exercise) clubs, focused on mental and physical flexibility, is gaining

popularity in South Punjab, especially in areas like Burewala, Vehari, Gaggu Mandi and

some other areas.

The Yoga clubs, initiative which initially started in Burewala now spread widely across

the region, with hundreds of people joining in, thanks to the efforts of figures like Riaz

Khokhar, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Exercise Council, who hails from Burewala.

In 2019, he launched the first club at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium in Burewala, setting the

stage for expansion across the district.

Today, Yoga clubs have gained immense popularity and drawing participants from various

walks of life. Over the past four years, the number of clubs in Burewala alone has grown

to 16, including four women-only clubs. These clubs have attracted not just urban residents

but also villagers, offering a safe and accessible space for exercise.

In Burewala, 14 clubs operate early in the morning after the Fajr prayer, catering to men

and women alike. Separate grounds and enclosed spaces ensure that women can engage

in physical activity without concern. In the evenings, additional clubs operate, with the men

meeting at DPS College Road and the women gathering at Girls Higher Secondary school 505/EB.

Vehari tehsil has three active clubs, while Gaggoo Mandi also hosts a club under the supervision

of Member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Yousuf Kaselia.

Yoga Clubs are designed to be accessible to people of all ages, particularly benefiting

those over 40, an age when many individuals start to experience health problems like

frozen shoulders, knee pain, backaches, and other chronic conditions.

These sessions help participants stay physically active, prevent ailments, and lead healthier lifestyles.

The sessions usually begin with a recitation of the Quran, followed by structured physical exercises

led by trained instructors. During the sessions, instructors also encourage participants to avoid

negative social habits and provide guidance on diet and daily routines to maintain a balanced

lifestyle, said Muhammad Iftikhar Rana, a participant.

One of the unique aspects of these clubs is the community-driven nature of the initiative. There

is no monthly fee; instead, participants contribute as needed to cover essential equipment like

exercise mats. This collective effort ensures that the burden of expenses does not fall on new

members, making the clubs accessible to everyone.

In addition to regular sessions, annual exercise festivals are organized, and significant national

and religious holidays are celebrated with special events. These events receive strong support

from local tehsil, municipal, and district administrations. This year’s Independence Day saw one

of the largest gatherings in the history of exercise clubs, with over 1,500 men, women, and children

participating in a special event titled "Celebrating Freedom with Exercise" at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.

Exercise clubs differ from other forms of physical activity in that they engage the entire body, from

the toes to the head, ensuring that each part of the body remains flexible. For people in their 30s

and beyond who suffer from shoulder stiffness, knee problems, back pain, or conditions like high

blood pressure and diabetes, these clubs offer a beneficial and holistic form of exercise. Many

participants report significant improvements in their health after joining, with some able to reduce

their reliance on medication, said Muhammad Asghar, another participant.

One such example is Haji Saeed Ahmed, a 70-year-old club member who suffered from severe

back pain. After three years of regular participation in exercise club sessions, not only has his

medication been halved, but he is now able to perform daily tasks and prayers with ease. Following

the death of his first wife, he even remarried, crediting his improved physical and mental well-being

to the exercise routine.

Another notable participant is a 92-year-old man from Burewala who, prior to joining the club,

was bedridden and unable to walk. For the past three years, however, his health has improved

dramatically. Once dependent on his sons to take him to the club on a motorcycle, he can now

walk five to six kilometers unaided to reach the grounds and actively participate in sessions.

He maintains that joining the club has allowed him to regain his sense of vitality and youthfulness.

Exercise teacher Malik Muhammad Nawaz also shares his experience. Just two years ago,

he was mentally and physically exhausted, battling severe health issues. However, after friends

encouraged him to join an exercise club, he experienced a dramatic turnaround. Today, not only

is he fully healthy, but he also serves as an instructor, leading evening sessions and teaching

over 200 women alongside his wife, who runs a women's exercise club.

Riaz Khokhar, the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Yoga Council, has ambitious plans for expanding

this initiative. "My dream is to build a healthier Pakistan through exercise," he says. "We’ve already

established clubs in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and KPK, and now we are focusing

on expanding in South Punjab. I believe that one exercise mat can replace one hospital bed. If the

government supports us, we can reduce the burden on hospitals across the country."

Khokhar advocates for the inclusion of exercise instructors in schools and colleges, stating that

investing even 5% of the health budget in this initiative could lead to a healthier nation.