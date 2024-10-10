Yoga Clubs Lead Fitness Revolution In Urban South Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Concept of Yoga (exercise) clubs, focused on mental and physical flexibility, is gaining
popularity in South Punjab, especially in areas like Burewala, Vehari, Gaggu Mandi and
some other areas.
The Yoga clubs, initiative which initially started in Burewala now spread widely across
the region, with hundreds of people joining in, thanks to the efforts of figures like Riaz
Khokhar, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Exercise Council, who hails from Burewala.
In 2019, he launched the first club at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium in Burewala, setting the
stage for expansion across the district.
Today, Yoga clubs have gained immense popularity and drawing participants from various
walks of life. Over the past four years, the number of clubs in Burewala alone has grown
to 16, including four women-only clubs. These clubs have attracted not just urban residents
but also villagers, offering a safe and accessible space for exercise.
In Burewala, 14 clubs operate early in the morning after the Fajr prayer, catering to men
and women alike. Separate grounds and enclosed spaces ensure that women can engage
in physical activity without concern. In the evenings, additional clubs operate, with the men
meeting at DPS College Road and the women gathering at Girls Higher Secondary school 505/EB.
Vehari tehsil has three active clubs, while Gaggoo Mandi also hosts a club under the supervision
of Member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Yousuf Kaselia.
Yoga Clubs are designed to be accessible to people of all ages, particularly benefiting
those over 40, an age when many individuals start to experience health problems like
frozen shoulders, knee pain, backaches, and other chronic conditions.
These sessions help participants stay physically active, prevent ailments, and lead healthier lifestyles.
The sessions usually begin with a recitation of the Quran, followed by structured physical exercises
led by trained instructors. During the sessions, instructors also encourage participants to avoid
negative social habits and provide guidance on diet and daily routines to maintain a balanced
lifestyle, said Muhammad Iftikhar Rana, a participant.
One of the unique aspects of these clubs is the community-driven nature of the initiative. There
is no monthly fee; instead, participants contribute as needed to cover essential equipment like
exercise mats. This collective effort ensures that the burden of expenses does not fall on new
members, making the clubs accessible to everyone.
In addition to regular sessions, annual exercise festivals are organized, and significant national
and religious holidays are celebrated with special events. These events receive strong support
from local tehsil, municipal, and district administrations. This year’s Independence Day saw one
of the largest gatherings in the history of exercise clubs, with over 1,500 men, women, and children
participating in a special event titled "Celebrating Freedom with Exercise" at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.
Exercise clubs differ from other forms of physical activity in that they engage the entire body, from
the toes to the head, ensuring that each part of the body remains flexible. For people in their 30s
and beyond who suffer from shoulder stiffness, knee problems, back pain, or conditions like high
blood pressure and diabetes, these clubs offer a beneficial and holistic form of exercise. Many
participants report significant improvements in their health after joining, with some able to reduce
their reliance on medication, said Muhammad Asghar, another participant.
One such example is Haji Saeed Ahmed, a 70-year-old club member who suffered from severe
back pain. After three years of regular participation in exercise club sessions, not only has his
medication been halved, but he is now able to perform daily tasks and prayers with ease. Following
the death of his first wife, he even remarried, crediting his improved physical and mental well-being
to the exercise routine.
Another notable participant is a 92-year-old man from Burewala who, prior to joining the club,
was bedridden and unable to walk. For the past three years, however, his health has improved
dramatically. Once dependent on his sons to take him to the club on a motorcycle, he can now
walk five to six kilometers unaided to reach the grounds and actively participate in sessions.
He maintains that joining the club has allowed him to regain his sense of vitality and youthfulness.
Exercise teacher Malik Muhammad Nawaz also shares his experience. Just two years ago,
he was mentally and physically exhausted, battling severe health issues. However, after friends
encouraged him to join an exercise club, he experienced a dramatic turnaround. Today, not only
is he fully healthy, but he also serves as an instructor, leading evening sessions and teaching
over 200 women alongside his wife, who runs a women's exercise club.
Riaz Khokhar, the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Yoga Council, has ambitious plans for expanding
this initiative. "My dream is to build a healthier Pakistan through exercise," he says. "We’ve already
established clubs in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and KPK, and now we are focusing
on expanding in South Punjab. I believe that one exercise mat can replace one hospital bed. If the
government supports us, we can reduce the burden on hospitals across the country."
Khokhar advocates for the inclusion of exercise instructors in schools and colleges, stating that
investing even 5% of the health budget in this initiative could lead to a healthier nation.
Recent Stories
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Special care of jail inmates being ensured'38 seconds ago
-
Committee advocates for enhanced research, quality standards and coastal erosion solutions41 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 21 outlaws in DIKhan50 seconds ago
-
Child protection, welfare unit inaugurated in Swat11 minutes ago
-
KPCVE organizes seminar on prevention of drug abuse21 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered21 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister represents Federal Govt at Grand Jirga in CM House21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister with high-level govt cum business delegation calls on Army Chief21 minutes ago
-
Health facilities being upgraded in district : DHO30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan largest space festivities concludes at IST30 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on media41 minutes ago
-
Officers of 36th SMC visit BISP office41 minutes ago