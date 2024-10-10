Open Menu

Yoga Clubs Lead Fitness Revolution In Urban South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Yoga Clubs lead fitness revolution in urban south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Concept of Yoga (exercise) clubs, focused on mental and physical flexibility, is gaining

popularity in South Punjab, especially in areas like Burewala, Vehari, Gaggu Mandi and

some other areas.

The Yoga clubs, initiative which initially started in Burewala now spread widely across

the region, with hundreds of people joining in, thanks to the efforts of figures like Riaz

Khokhar, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Exercise Council, who hails from Burewala.

In 2019, he launched the first club at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium in Burewala, setting the

stage for expansion across the district.

Today, Yoga clubs have gained immense popularity and drawing participants from various

walks of life. Over the past four years, the number of clubs in Burewala alone has grown

to 16, including four women-only clubs. These clubs have attracted not just urban residents

but also villagers, offering a safe and accessible space for exercise.

In Burewala, 14 clubs operate early in the morning after the Fajr prayer, catering to men

and women alike. Separate grounds and enclosed spaces ensure that women can engage

in physical activity without concern. In the evenings, additional clubs operate, with the men

meeting at DPS College Road and the women gathering at Girls Higher Secondary school 505/EB.

Vehari tehsil has three active clubs, while Gaggoo Mandi also hosts a club under the supervision

of Member of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Yousuf Kaselia.

Yoga Clubs are designed to be accessible to people of all ages, particularly benefiting

those over 40, an age when many individuals start to experience health problems like

frozen shoulders, knee pain, backaches, and other chronic conditions.

These sessions help participants stay physically active, prevent ailments, and lead healthier lifestyles.

The sessions usually begin with a recitation of the Quran, followed by structured physical exercises

led by trained instructors. During the sessions, instructors also encourage participants to avoid

negative social habits and provide guidance on diet and daily routines to maintain a balanced

lifestyle, said Muhammad Iftikhar Rana, a participant.

One of the unique aspects of these clubs is the community-driven nature of the initiative. There

is no monthly fee; instead, participants contribute as needed to cover essential equipment like

exercise mats. This collective effort ensures that the burden of expenses does not fall on new

members, making the clubs accessible to everyone.

In addition to regular sessions, annual exercise festivals are organized, and significant national

and religious holidays are celebrated with special events. These events receive strong support

from local tehsil, municipal, and district administrations. This year’s Independence Day saw one

of the largest gatherings in the history of exercise clubs, with over 1,500 men, women, and children

participating in a special event titled "Celebrating Freedom with Exercise" at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.

Exercise clubs differ from other forms of physical activity in that they engage the entire body, from

the toes to the head, ensuring that each part of the body remains flexible. For people in their 30s

and beyond who suffer from shoulder stiffness, knee problems, back pain, or conditions like high

blood pressure and diabetes, these clubs offer a beneficial and holistic form of exercise. Many

participants report significant improvements in their health after joining, with some able to reduce

their reliance on medication, said Muhammad Asghar, another participant.

One such example is Haji Saeed Ahmed, a 70-year-old club member who suffered from severe

back pain. After three years of regular participation in exercise club sessions, not only has his

medication been halved, but he is now able to perform daily tasks and prayers with ease. Following

the death of his first wife, he even remarried, crediting his improved physical and mental well-being

to the exercise routine.

Another notable participant is a 92-year-old man from Burewala who, prior to joining the club,

was bedridden and unable to walk. For the past three years, however, his health has improved

dramatically. Once dependent on his sons to take him to the club on a motorcycle, he can now

walk five to six kilometers unaided to reach the grounds and actively participate in sessions.

He maintains that joining the club has allowed him to regain his sense of vitality and youthfulness.

Exercise teacher Malik Muhammad Nawaz also shares his experience. Just two years ago,

he was mentally and physically exhausted, battling severe health issues. However, after friends

encouraged him to join an exercise club, he experienced a dramatic turnaround. Today, not only

is he fully healthy, but he also serves as an instructor, leading evening sessions and teaching

over 200 women alongside his wife, who runs a women's exercise club.

Riaz Khokhar, the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Yoga Council, has ambitious plans for expanding

this initiative. "My dream is to build a healthier Pakistan through exercise," he says. "We’ve already

established clubs in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and KPK, and now we are focusing

on expanding in South Punjab. I believe that one exercise mat can replace one hospital bed. If the

government supports us, we can reduce the burden on hospitals across the country."

Khokhar advocates for the inclusion of exercise instructors in schools and colleges, stating that

investing even 5% of the health budget in this initiative could lead to a healthier nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Budget Holidays Road Wife Man Rawalpindi Independence Lead Vehari Burewala Women 2019 Prayer Event All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

35 minutes ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

3 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

3 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

5 hours ago
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

21 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan