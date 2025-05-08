Open Menu

Yogis Express Solidarity With Forces,call For Jihad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Yogis demonstrated solidarity with the armed forces during a unique conference titled Al-Jihad Yoga held on College Road, the busiest thoroughfare in the city, on Thursday.

The area echoed with chants of "Long live the Pakistan and Army," as a large number of Yogis from local and surrounding areas gathered to exhibit physical expressions infused with patriotic fervor.

The participants raised slogans in support of Pakistan and its security forces, emphasizing their readiness to respond to India in a befitting manner.

The event was attended by office bearers of the Pakistan Youth Council (PYC), who expressed their support for the Yogis' patriotic stance amid the current tense situation.

Among those present were District Chairman of the Supreme Council of PYC, Mohammad Ashraf, General Secretary Malik Mohammad Nawaz, and members of the supreme committee, including Tariq Miraj, Khalid Mahmood, Zafar Bhatti, Ubaid Nawaz, Dr.

Abdul Shakur, and others.

They pledged to remain at the back and call of the armed forces, regardless of caste or creed. According to them, they stood shoulder to shoulder with the military, urging the Commander-in-Chief to issue an order so they could demonstrate their resolve to fight alongside the armed forces on the battlefield.

They vowed to teach India a lesson with their religious zeal combined with physical strength. The office bearers stated that the current circumstances underscored the unity of the entire nation, ready to counter any threat posed to the country.

