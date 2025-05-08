Yogis Express Solidarity With Forces,call For Jihad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Yogis demonstrated solidarity with the armed forces during a unique conference titled Al-Jihad Yoga held on College Road, the busiest thoroughfare in the city, on Thursday.
The area echoed with chants of "Long live the Pakistan and Army," as a large number of Yogis from local and surrounding areas gathered to exhibit physical expressions infused with patriotic fervor.
The participants raised slogans in support of Pakistan and its security forces, emphasizing their readiness to respond to India in a befitting manner.
The event was attended by office bearers of the Pakistan Youth Council (PYC), who expressed their support for the Yogis' patriotic stance amid the current tense situation.
Among those present were District Chairman of the Supreme Council of PYC, Mohammad Ashraf, General Secretary Malik Mohammad Nawaz, and members of the supreme committee, including Tariq Miraj, Khalid Mahmood, Zafar Bhatti, Ubaid Nawaz, Dr.
Abdul Shakur, and others.
They pledged to remain at the back and call of the armed forces, regardless of caste or creed. According to them, they stood shoulder to shoulder with the military, urging the Commander-in-Chief to issue an order so they could demonstrate their resolve to fight alongside the armed forces on the battlefield.
They vowed to teach India a lesson with their religious zeal combined with physical strength. The office bearers stated that the current circumstances underscored the unity of the entire nation, ready to counter any threat posed to the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yogis express solidarity with forces,call for jihad6 minutes ago
-
Robbers loot two persons near Sunyaranwala6 minutes ago
-
Wani calls for defusing tensions, resolving Kashmir issue6 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 190,000 fines over several units6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad putted on high alert amid bad weather, national situation16 minutes ago
-
“Nation ready to defend Pakistan, Civil defence volunteers on Frontlines”:ADCG16 minutes ago
-
Minister Petroleum discusses oil, gas issue with KP Governor16 minutes ago
-
Task forces set up to monitor intermediate examinations in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to declare India apartheid regime for spoiling peace in S.Asia26 minutes ago
-
Fateha for martyrs of Indian aggression at the SCP held56 minutes ago
-
Drone crashes near Pakistan-India border in Ghotki, one Killed, another Injured1 hour ago
-
Pakistan vigilant to safeguard its sovereignty: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago