Yong Girl Critically Injured During Cooking

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A young girl sustained critical burn injuries as she caught fire while cooking by putting fuel in Ghalwan, Tehsil Alipur.

According to details, a 16-year-old girl, Hijab d/o Abbas, a resident of Tehsil Alipur, was cooking food.

Meanwhile, she put fuel on fire on lightening when suddenly fire caught her.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the victim to Tehsil headquarters hospital in Alipur after providing first aid to her.

The official informed me that 76.5 percent of the body was burned due to fire and critically injured.

