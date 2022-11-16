You Are Non-entity, Marriyum Reminds Imran Of His Political Status
Published November 16, 2022 | 06:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the PTI chief had no status as he was a non.entity in the current political scenario.
In a Twitter comment about Imran Khan's statement of backtracking on the appointment of the Army Chief, she questioned :"Who are you?".
She said Imran Khan had no role in the entire process for the appointment of ArmyChief.
It was just a political statement, devoid of any reality, she said while referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman interaction with senior journalists and anchor persons.