'You Can't Bulldoze Show Of Hands Through Presidential Ordinance,': Maryam Nawaz Lashes Out At PTI Govt Over Issue Of Senate Election

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

PML-N Vice-President says that these [PTI leaders] have realized that their days have been numbered, questioning PM Imran Khan's decision of holding Senate elections early in February instead of March, 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lashed out PTI government for announcing to hold Senate elections early in February instead of March, 2021.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI could not bulldoze "show of hands" in Senate elections merely through presidential ordinance.

"It is a bid to get the Supreme Court of Pakistan involved in this matter of Senate elections," said Maryam Nawaz, pointing out that the top court could interpret the Constitution but could not do legislation.

The PML-M Vice Presidnet said that the PTI government realized that their days had been numbered.

"They could not remain in power for four months. They must go now," she stated.

She also said that they would go to the Supreme Court if they went for Senate elections.

"PTI is going to ruin the Constitution as it ruined the state institutioins and got them invovled in politics," said Maryam Nawaz.

"Can't allow it to ruin the Constitution. The state institutions do not belong to any individual," she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that why the PTI government was going to hold Senate elections soon if it was not worried due to the PDM movement in the country. She asked Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan to realize his constitutional duty and must take notice of it.

"Imran Khan is the NAB Chairman. He is now Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Justice of Pakistan," she added.

She also talked about a picutre of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he was spending time with his dogs just to feel relaxed right at that time when PDM was holding public gathering in Lahore.

"It was the fear which he tried to cover up by spending time with dogs," Maryam Nawaz stated.

She said she was called by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and invited her to Larkana.

Maryam Nawaz said they were united at the platform of PDM for restoration of democracy and rule of law.

