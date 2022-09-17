UrduPoint.com

"You May Ask That My Mother," PTI Supporters Face Harsh Campaign

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2022 | 04:04 PM

PTI supporters become victims of social media campaigns against them by the political rivals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) Every day different topics become top trend on Twitter, triggering an interesting debate on prevailing political situation and targetting the political rivals.

The users having affiliation with certain political parties share and retweet certain topic and make it top trend to gain certain agenda.

Political division is the main reason behind different trends as the rival parties make trends against each other and unfortunately they don't follow the ethics.

Today "woh Meri Aami se posh len" (You may ask that my mother" has become top trend.

The trend shows some of the young supporters of PTI responding to certain questions. A girl from some where in London is seen responding to an interviewer that "he may ask that my mother".

Another clip shows a woman claiming that she has started campaign after her husband from abroad asked her to be part of it.

But these answers have become topics of the day on social media, and resultantly, the PTI supporters are under fire.

The tweeps are sharing them and making interesting comments, though some of the responses are against the ethics.

