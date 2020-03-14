UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

You Might Be Washing Hands Wrongly; WHO Chief Tell The Right Way To Prevent Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

You might be washing hands wrongly; WHO chief tell the right way to prevent coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :With the coronavirus spread across 149 countries so far, health experts are strongly advocating the hand hygiene as one of the most effective way for protection against Covid-19 disease.

However, the question is whether the way we wash our hands can effectively protect us from the disease. No, in case of the majority.

Considering the importance, the World Health Organization (WHO) took to social media launching the SafeHands Challenge with its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus guiding the world how to wash safely and effectively.

In a video, the WHO chief said one of the most important thing is regular, safe and effective hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol based hand rub.

In a two-minute video, the UN's health body chief guided the people to start with wetting hand with water, apply soap to cover all hand surfaces.

He rubbed hand palm to palm, then right palm over left hand, interlaced fingers and vice versa which followed rubbing palm to palm with fingers interlaced.

As the next step, he was seen rubbing back of fingers to opposing palms fingers interlaced and then doing the rotational rubbing of left and right thumbs and rotational rubbing with clasped fingers.

He then rinsed the hands and dried with a towel and turned off the tap using the same towel to avoid touching the tap.

"Now I am calling the world to take the Who Safe Hands Challenge to be ready for coronavirus. Join the Safe Hands Challenge. Show the world where and how you wash your hands. Be ready for Covid-19," he said.

He said every little bit of help made a difference, from sharing messages of support and guidance, to showing how to protect health. We are calling on people all around the world to show the simple ways to beat coronavirus, he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Social Media Same Russian Ruble All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

29 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

56 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.