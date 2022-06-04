UrduPoint.com

"You Will Lose Your Job If Load-shedding Exceeds Two Hours A Day," PM Warns Officials

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2022 | 05:15 PM

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns officials

Shehbaz Sharif has directed officials to do whatever to control load-shedding.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday warned the top officials of the power ministry that they lose their jobs if the duration of load-shedding exceeded two hours a day.

PM Shehbaz Sharif who was irked by hours'long load-shedding called an emergency meeting to deliberate on the reasons behind it and measures to resolve the problem.

The Ministers and the top officials concerned attended the meeting.

The PM snunbed the ministers and the officials concerned over power outages amid scorching heat.

The PM showed displeasure when the officials said that only two hours load-shedding was being observed across the country.

"I'm not ready to trust your lies as 10 hours load-shedding is being observed across the country," said the PM, adding that load-shedding more than two hours was not acceptable.

“Do whatever," the PM ordered.

He said that people wanted to get rid of load-shedding, pointing out that there would be no compromise on it.

