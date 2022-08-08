UrduPoint.com

Youm-a-Ashur To Be Observed Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 9th, 2022) Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram-ul-Haram, will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday) across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Meanwhile, in connection with the 9th Muharram today, Taazia and Zuljanah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country in memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

Meanwhile, the processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram in Karachi will be taken out from various areas on Monday besides main procession from Nishtar Park this afternoon.

The main procession will culminate at Imam Bargah Iranian Hussainian after maghrib.

