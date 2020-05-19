UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Youm--Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa' To Be Observed On Jumatul Wida

Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council has announced unanimously to observe 'Jumatul Wida', Friday (May 22) as 'Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council has announced unanimously to observe 'Jumatul Wida', Friday (May 22) as 'Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa' .

Ulema, Mashaykh, Imams and Clerics from across Pakistan will express solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine, said a news release.

The Muslims from all over the world will also renew their pledge for defence and stability of Azmat-Harmain Al-Sharifain.

Harmain Al-Sharifain are Centers of Muslims' faith and unity and any Muslim is not negligible for his duty to ensure safety and protection of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

In a joint statement, PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, General Secretary of International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council and other leading scholars said 'Youm-e-Azmat-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Aqsa' is being observed to promote and strength unity, stability and solidarity within Islamic world.

The day is being observed to give message to the entire world that Muslims are united for defence and security of Harmain Al-Sharifain and Masjid-e- Al-Aqsa'.

Elements who aims at making anarchy and divisions within Muslim Ummah will not succeed in their nefarious designs and conspiracies.

The Religious Organizations of different schools of thought also stated that the clerics, to mark Youm-e-Azmat-Harmain Al-Sharifan, Al-Aqsa', in their Friday sermons on May 22,2020 would deliver special speeches on the burning issues of Muslim Ummah relating to Kashmir and Palestine and dignity of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

Muslims across the world will express solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine and they would be assured that people of Pakistan are united with them for their cause of freedom.

Muslims across the world will continue their efforts to raise voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that people of Kashmir have been facing worst lockdown since last 10 months but world community has never raised issue for millions of Kashmiris on humanitarian grounds.

