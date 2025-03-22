Open Menu

Youm-e-Ali (a S.) Being Observed Amid Tight Security In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Youm-e-Ali (a s.) being observed amid tight security in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Martyrdom Day (Youm-e-Ali) of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is also being observed in Karachi amid tight security like other parts of the country.

The main procession of Youm-e-Ali in Karachi has commenced from Nishtar Park, which will culminate at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar by passing through its traditional routes.

The Police and Rangers jawans have been deployed on the main routes of the procession.

Walk-through gates have also been installed as part of foolproof security arrangements.

A traffic plan has also been chalked out by Sindh Traffic Police on the occasion.

