Youm-e-Ali (a S.) Being Observed Amid Tight Security In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Martyrdom Day (Youm-e-Ali) of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is also being observed in Karachi amid tight security like other parts of the country.
The main procession of Youm-e-Ali in Karachi has commenced from Nishtar Park, which will culminate at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar by passing through its traditional routes.
The Police and Rangers jawans have been deployed on the main routes of the procession.
Walk-through gates have also been installed as part of foolproof security arrangements.
A traffic plan has also been chalked out by Sindh Traffic Police on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Ali (a s.) being observed amid tight security in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court2 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA12 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police deploy 1,500 officers, enforce strict security for Youm-e-Ali processions12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry unveils development initiatives, strategic vision12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 53,000 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits Mandi Bahauddin jail12 minutes ago
-
2 Shaheed cops' Namaz-e-Janaza offered22 minutes ago
-
1 meat shops managers arrested32 minutes ago
-
Water conservation national obligation, imperative for development: Ahsan Iqbal42 minutes ago