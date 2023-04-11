Close
Youm-e-Ali (A.S) Arrangements Finalized

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Youm-e-Ali (A.S) arrangements finalized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed along with officials concerned reviewed the arrangements of Youm-e-Ali(A.S) "martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S)" at Nishter Park here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the administrator said that arrangements of Youm-e-Ali (A.S) had been completed in District East, including for Majlis at Nishtar Park and the routes of the procession.

Deputy Commissioner East Tabrez Marri and SSP East Zubair Nazir expressed satisfaction over the municipal arrangements and said that facilities had been ensured to the mourners.

Secretary Jafaria Alliance Shabbar Raza Zaidi said on the occasion that it was a good thing that the municipal arrangements had been completed in advance, for which he expressed his gratitude to Syed Shakeel Ahmed and also showed satisfaction on security arrangements.

