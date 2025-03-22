Open Menu

Youm-e-Ali A.s. Main Procession Culminates

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Youm-e-Ali a.s. main procession culminates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The main procession of Youm-e-Ali a.s., which started from Nishtar Park, culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, here on Saturday.

The procession passing through its traditional routes reached the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.

On the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Police and Rangers jawans were deployed on the main routes of the procession to provide foolproot security to the participants of the procession.

Snap-checking was carried out and walk-through gates were also installed as part of the foolproof security arrangements.

A traffic plan was also chalked out by Sindh Traffic Police for the convenience of the people.

Recent Stories

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

2 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

2 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

4 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

4 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

5 hours ago
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

5 hours ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

5 hours ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

6 hours ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

6 hours ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

6 hours ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan