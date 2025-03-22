Youm-e-Ali A.s. Main Procession Culminates
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The main procession of Youm-e-Ali a.s., which started from Nishtar Park, culminated at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar, here on Saturday.
The procession passing through its traditional routes reached the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah.
On the directives of the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Police and Rangers jawans were deployed on the main routes of the procession to provide foolproot security to the participants of the procession.
Snap-checking was carried out and walk-through gates were also installed as part of the foolproof security arrangements.
A traffic plan was also chalked out by Sindh Traffic Police for the convenience of the people.
