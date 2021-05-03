UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Ali (AS) Observed With Religious Fervour

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:33 PM

Youm-e-Ali (AS) observed with religious fervour

The Youm-e -Ali (AS) was observed on Monday with religious fervour and reverence in the city to pay tribute to the Fourth Caliph of Islam on the day of his martyrdom

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Youm-e -Ali (AS) was observed on Monday with religious fervour and reverence in the city to pay tribute to the Fourth Caliph of islam on the day of his martyrdom.

In this regards the Imam Bargah Punjatani Attock City held Majlis-e Aza under the supervision of Secretary General Asad Abbas of Anjuman Bazm-e- Imam Mehdi(a.s) and Caretaker president Syed Ather Zaidi of Anjuman Janisaran-e- Hussain(a.s).

They also met the Assistant Commissioner Zaib-un Nisa, ASP Jawad Ishaque and SHO City Mazhar ul Islam who requested to make sure all the SOPs will be followed as per government directive.

Assistant Commissioner Attock asked not to take procession outside of Imam Bargah due to COVID spread on which the Imam bargah administration assured to follow all the protocols.

Majlis-e-Aza was held inside the Imam Bargah Punjatani in which local religious speaker Hafiz Zafar addressed the majlis to speak about Hazrat Ali (a.s) and mentioned that his life-style is fatal for oppression and brutality and all difficulties could be over come by making his saying a beacon of light rather all type of fear,harassment and terrorism could also be rooted out by doing so. Hazrat Ali (a.s) is a great Rahbar who spent all his life serving the religion and defending Islam and did not bow down his head before the evil force. At the end of Majlis-e Aza Shabih-e-taboot was taken out inside imam bargah.

Related Topics

Attock Anjuman All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

1 minute ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

2 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO’s F19 Pro Limited Eid Edit is finally avail ..

23 minutes ago

Govt unveiles electoral reforms agenda to ensure t ..

25 minutes ago

Armenia Heads to Snap Elections After Parliament F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.