UrduPoint.com

Youm-e- Ali Is Being Observed Amid Tight Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Youm-e- Ali is being observed amid tight security

Youm-e-Ali (RA), the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), is being observed Saturday amid tight security across the region with fervor, reverence

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ali (RA), the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), is being observed Saturday amid tight security across the region with fervor, reverence.

Special security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident. The mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different districts of the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki.

Special security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

The mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues.

In Sukkur, the mourning procession will emerge from Markazi Imam Bargah and will reach Rohri. Police personnel have visited different localities and conducted search operation to ensure the security measurements. In Rohri, The mourning procession show up Imam Bargah Karbala Mola, to night for which the participants have already started to reach the venue.

Monitoring of sensitive areas is being carried out through CCTV cameras.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Karbala Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Rohri From Muharram

Recent Stories

US, Solomon Islands Agree to Launch High-Level Str ..

US, Solomon Islands Agree to Launch High-Level Strategic Dialogue - White House

45 seconds ago
 Foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA) ..

Foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

46 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranges whea ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranges wheat harvesting ceremony

47 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court expects president to appoint ano ..

Lahore High Court expects president to appoint another person for administering ..

53 seconds ago
 Armenian Opposition Poised to Protest Indefinitely ..

Armenian Opposition Poised to Protest Indefinitely Starting April 25

7 minutes ago
 Security arrangements reviewed

Security arrangements reviewed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.