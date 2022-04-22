Youm-e- Ali is being observed amid tight security

Youm-e-Ali (RA), the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), is being observed Saturday amid tight security across the region with fervor, reverence

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ali (RA), the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA), is being observed Saturday amid tight security across the region with fervor, reverence.

Special security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident. The mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues in different districts of the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki.

Special security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

The mourning processions will follow the planned routes and gather at the pre-decided venues.

In Sukkur, the mourning procession will emerge from Markazi Imam Bargah and will reach Rohri. Police personnel have visited different localities and conducted search operation to ensure the security measurements. In Rohri, The mourning procession show up Imam Bargah Karbala Mola, to night for which the participants have already started to reach the venue.

Monitoring of sensitive areas is being carried out through CCTV cameras.