Youm-e-Ali observed in Badin

Youm-e-Ali, the Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS) observed lin Badin district with religious fervor and reverence on Saturday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ali, the Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS) observed lin Badin district with religious fervor and reverence on Saturday.

According to details ,more than 100 mourning processions were taken out from Talhar, Matli, Tando Bago, Golarchi and other cities of the district.

Main mourning procession was taken out from Imam Bargaah Kashniya Zianabiya which passing through different areas of the city culminating at Shahnawaz chowk. Security ws heightened on the occasion to avert any untoward incident.