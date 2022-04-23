Youm-e-Ali observed religious fervour

Like the rest of the country, Youm-e-Ali was observed with great zeal and fervour in Rawalpindi

A total of 75 processions and 175 Majalis were held across the Rawalpindi region. The processions were culminated peacefully after passing through traditional routes.

The speakers shed over the teachings of Hazrat Ali (RA). The life of Hazrat Ali (RA) exists as a practical example and enlightening commentary on the teachings of the Qur'an and the biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The reason for this training is that the reign of Amir al-momineen was a successful reign despite many crises. The scholars also highlighted his bravery, integrity, beliefs, morals, honesty and devotion to the religion of islam and Humanity.

Strict security arrangements were in place for the mourners.

Besides, policemen, women police and volunteers were deployed on the routes apart from sharpshooters who were keeping watch on the processions from the roofs of important buildings.

The markets and buildings on procession routes were barricaded with barbed wires.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Qasim Ijaz visited the route of Youm-e-Ali procession and supervised the security measures. According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district Police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Youm-e-Ali processions. CCTV cameras were also installed on procession routes.

A special control room had also been set up for timely notification of all information throughout the region which was working round the clock, he added.

Over 3500 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of the Youm-e-Ali processions.

As per directives of the district administration all vehicles were parked 100 meters away from the routes of processions.

More than 100 traffic personnel were also deployed on the routes of the processions to regulate vehicular traffic. Routes leading to the processions were closed for all types of traffic and alternative routes were also highlighted.

Rescue-1122 along with other departments was on high-alert in case of any emergency situation.