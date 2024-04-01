Open Menu

Youm-e-Ali (R A) Observed Peacefully In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Shahadat, (the Martyrdom day) of Hazrat Ali (R A) was observed with due solemnity and sanctity here on Monday (21st of Ramazan) with several processions taken out by the mourners from different parts of the metropolis joining the traditional gathering at Nishtar Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm-e-Shahadat, (the Martyrdom day) of Hazrat Ali (R A) was observed with due solemnity and sanctity here on Monday (21st of Ramazan) with several processions taken out by the mourners from different parts of the metropolis joining the traditional gathering at Nishtar Park.

Thousands of faithful, including men, women, and children attended the majlis addressed by religious scholars. Following the majlis at Nishtar Park, the main procession started marching towards the culmination point. Zohrain prayer was offered at the Numaish intersection and continued its way towards Hussainya Iranian Imambargah st Kharadar.

The procession culminated peacefully and in a most organized manner at Imam Bargah in Kharadar, an old city area.

Amid strict security measures, the Police, Rangers, and other security agencies were deployed to maintain security during Youm e Ali, and no untoward incidents were reported.

Traffic was diverted towards alternate routes towards Shahrae Faisal as already announced by the city administration due to which tragic remains congested in surrounding areas.

The procession was closely monitored by CCTV cameras, while containers have been placed on the procession routes in the streets from Numaish Chowrangi to Kharadar. Expert snipers were deployed on high-rise buildings falling on the route of the main procession, while adjoining markets and streets were sealed for security reasons.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Women Market Prayer From Muharram

Recent Stories

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

4 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

7 minutes ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

31 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

31 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

40 minutes ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

33 minutes ago
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

33 minutes ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

34 minutes ago
 Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all r ..

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

34 minutes ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

34 minutes ago
 Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes I ..

Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria

33 minutes ago
 Minister for forming rapid response force to assis ..

Minister for forming rapid response force to assist farmers in calamities

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan