Youm-e-Ali (R A) Observed Peacefully In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 11:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Youm-e-Shahadat, (the Martyrdom day) of Hazrat Ali (R A) was observed with due solemnity and sanctity here on Monday (21st of Ramazan) with several processions taken out by the mourners from different parts of the metropolis joining the traditional gathering at Nishtar Park.
Thousands of faithful, including men, women, and children attended the majlis addressed by religious scholars. Following the majlis at Nishtar Park, the main procession started marching towards the culmination point. Zohrain prayer was offered at the Numaish intersection and continued its way towards Hussainya Iranian Imambargah st Kharadar.
The procession culminated peacefully and in a most organized manner at Imam Bargah in Kharadar, an old city area.
Amid strict security measures, the Police, Rangers, and other security agencies were deployed to maintain security during Youm e Ali, and no untoward incidents were reported.
Traffic was diverted towards alternate routes towards Shahrae Faisal as already announced by the city administration due to which tragic remains congested in surrounding areas.
The procession was closely monitored by CCTV cameras, while containers have been placed on the procession routes in the streets from Numaish Chowrangi to Kharadar. Expert snipers were deployed on high-rise buildings falling on the route of the main procession, while adjoining markets and streets were sealed for security reasons.
