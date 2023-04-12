Close
Youm-e-Ali (RA) Observed Peacefully Amid Strict Security Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 08:44 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom day of the fourth Caliph of islam Hazrat Ali (R A) was observed on Wednesday (21st Ramzan) with its sanctity and solemnity in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

Majalis Ali (RA) was also organized in all Imambargahs while mourning processions were also taken out from different areas of the district.

The main procession of the Youm-e-Ali was taken out by Anjuman Imamia Sindh from Karbala Dadan Shah that headed towards its traditional routes of Faujdari Road, Bohri Bazar, Risala Road and Lajpat Road and ended at Qadam Gah Moula Ali along with an Iftari at the end.

Strict security measures were taken by district administration and police to maintain law and order situations at different places.

Furthermore, all connected roads and streets with the main leading procession roads were under strict surveillance.

Mourners' activities were monitored through close-circuit television cameras and almost 1500 policemen and rangers were deployed at the main mourning processions routes.

Keeping in view the security situation, the cellular services remained partially suspended in nearby areas of the mourning processions to maintain peace during Youm e Ali.

