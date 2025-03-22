Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Many small and big processions were held amid strict security across Sukkur district to observe Youm-e-Ali (AS) on Saturday.

More than 1000 police personnel and officers were deployed to make Youm-i-Ali peaceful. No route was left open for offenders as police officials deployed on all routes to avert any untoward incident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS.

The main procession was taken out from central Imam Barghah to old Sukkur, which is distance of 3 kilometers. The participants marched fearlessly, because they were satisfied with the security system.

The procession was monitored through 60 CCTV cameras. Earlier, the bomb disposal squad cleared the procession's route. More than 500 policemen escorted the procession in Khairpur.

The processions were also taken out in Ghotki, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh.