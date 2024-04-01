Open Menu

Youm-e-Ali (RA) Observed Peacefully In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully in Sukkur

Many small and big processions were taken out amid strict security across Sukkur district to observe Youm-e- Ali (RA) on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Many small and big processions were taken out amid strict security across Sukkur district to observe Youm-e- Ali (RA) on Monday.

More than 500 police personnel and officers were deployed to make Youm-i-Ali peaceful.

No route was left open for offenders as police officials deployed on all routes to avert any untoward incident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The main procession was taken out from central Imam Barghah to old Sukkur.

