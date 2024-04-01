Youm-e-Ali (RA) Observed Peacefully In Sukkur
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Many small and big processions were taken out amid strict security across Sukkur district to observe Youm-e- Ali (RA) on Monday
More than 500 police personnel and officers were deployed to make Youm-i-Ali peaceful.
No route was left open for offenders as police officials deployed on all routes to avert any untoward incident on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).
The main procession was taken out from central Imam Barghah to old Sukkur.
