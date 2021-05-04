Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed under strict adherence to SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country Youm-e-Ali (RA) was also observed here on Tuesday under strict adherence to standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated by the government.

In this connection Majlis-e-aza was organized in Azaa khana Juman Shah which started at 10.

am and continued till iftar. A large number of azadars attended the majlis with adopting precautionary measures.

Noted ulema Syed Imran Abass Kazmi, Allama Madad Ali Saeedi, Moulvi Baqar Chandio and others shed the light on supreme sacrifices rendered by the fourth caliph Hazrat Ali (RA) for the loftiness of islam.