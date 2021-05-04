UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Ali (RA) Observed Under Strict Adherence To SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:56 PM

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed under strict adherence to SOPs

Like other parts of the country Youm-e-Ali (RA) was also observed here on Tuesday under strict adherence to standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated by the government

TANDOADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country Youm-e-Ali (RA) was also observed here on Tuesday under strict adherence to standard operating procedure (SOPs) formulated by the government.

In this connection Majlis-e-aza was organized in Azaa khana Juman Shah which started at 10.

am and continued till iftar. A large number of azadars attended the majlis with adopting precautionary measures.

Noted ulema Syed Imran Abass Kazmi, Allama Madad Ali Saeedi, Moulvi Baqar Chandio and others shed the light on supreme sacrifices rendered by the fourth caliph Hazrat Ali (RA) for the loftiness of islam.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Politi ..

2 minutes ago

UN Mission in DRC to Keep Contact With Gov't on Po ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Clarifying Circumstances of Swiss Diplomat De ..

2 minutes ago

Blinken Raised US Opposition to Nord Stream 2 to G ..

2 minutes ago

US Attorney General Requests Budget Increase to Co ..

7 minutes ago

Poland Finds Clusters Linked to Indian Mutant Stra ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.