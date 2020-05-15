UrduPoint.com
Youm-e-Ali (RA) Observed With Religious Fervour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

The Youm-e -Ali (RA) was observed on Friday with religious fervour and reverence in the city to pay tribute to the Fourth Caliph of Islam on the day of his martyrdom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Youm-e -Ali (RA) was observed on Friday with religious fervour and reverence in the city to pay tribute to the Fourth Caliph of islam on the day of his martyrdom.

On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) , clerics and religious scholars highlighted the great virtues of Hazrat Ali (RA) in the Juma (Friday) sermons and described his sacrifices for Islam.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said in his speech that Muslims from Kashmir to Palestine were facing cruelties and challenges.

He said they could overcome these challenges by pursuing the way of life and teachings of Syedna Ali Al-Murtaza (RA).

The life and teachings of Syedna Ali (RA) set a precedent for Muslims to be followed to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty, he added.

The ulema stated in their sermons that Syedna Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib (RA) always stood Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) through thick and thin. "He set great examples of wisdom and bravery for Muslims," they said.

