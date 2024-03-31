Youm-e- Ali RA Security Plan Reviews
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The law enforcement agencies reviewed Youm-e-Ali (RA) security plan in a meeting presided over by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, at Commissioner House here on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by Commander Rangers, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, SSP Sukkur, SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), SP, Special Branch, and other senior officers of other law enforcement agencies.
The meeting decided that besides security of Majalis and processions, strict security of all sensitive installations would also be ensured. Strict implementation of code of conduct would also be ensured. The masses have been advised to report any suspicious activity, to avert any untoward incident, to the Rangers and district Police on its help lines.
