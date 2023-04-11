Close
Youm-e-Ali (R.A) To Be Observed Amid Strict Security Measures In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Youm-e-Ali (R.A) to be observed amid strict security measures in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Youm-e- Ali (R.A) will be observed here on 21 Ramazan (Wednesday) amid strict security arrangements with religious sanctity.

The district police has already adopted a security plan in which 1500 police personnel and volunteers would be deployed to maintain peace and tranquility during mourning processions and rallies.

All the roads and streets intersecting route of the main procession would be sealed while the procession would also be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

A team of the Bomb Disposal Squad would move ahead of the procession clearing every step of the way on the mourning route.

The police spokesman informed that a control room would also be set up at the DIB office located in the SSP office to monitor the procession.

Meanwhile, on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the search operation was carried out in different areas of the district to avert any untoward situation during Youm-e-Ali.

The provincial government has already closed all educational institutions on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R A).

