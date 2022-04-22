UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Ali To Be Observed On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Youm-e-Ali to be observed on Saturday

Youm-e-Ali (Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali) will be observed here on Saturday, 21st of Ramzan, 1443 Hijrah, with full religious respect, enthusiasm and zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ali (Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali) will be observed here on Saturday, 21st of Ramzan, 1443 Hijrah, with full religious respect, enthusiasm and zeal.

Hazrat Ali (RA) was the Fourth Caliph of islam.

Religious organisations will arrange a number of meetings, seminars, sittings and workshops to mark the day on April 23, 2022. The day will start with special prayers and Quran Khwani in all city mosques immediately after Fajr prayers. Religious scholars and prayer leaders will deliver special sermons to highlight the teachings and various aspects of the life of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The faithful will also arrange Langar (free food) and Iftar dinners to seek blessings of Allah Almighty.

