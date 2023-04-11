Youm-e-Ali's Procession Brought Out In Federal Capital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The main procession in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) was brought on Tuesday in the Federal Capital from Imambargah Zainabiya in Sector G-6/4.
A large number of mourners from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the Youm-e-Ali (AS) procession, which after passing through its traditional route including Melody Market and Shuhada Chowk, culminated at the Central Imambargah in Sector G-6/2 where the devotees broke their fast and offered evening prayers.
On the occasion, the district administration made extraordinary security arrangements.