Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Ali's Procession Brought Out In Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Youm-e-Ali's procession brought out in Federal Capital

The main procession in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) was brought on Tuesday in the Federal Capital from Imambargah Zainabiya in Sector G-6/4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The main procession in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) was brought on Tuesday in the Federal Capital from Imambargah Zainabiya in Sector G-6/4.

A large number of mourners from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the Youm-e-Ali (AS) procession, which after passing through its traditional route including Melody Market and Shuhada Chowk, culminated at the Central Imambargah in Sector G-6/2 where the devotees broke their fast and offered evening prayers.

On the occasion, the district administration made extraordinary security arrangements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Market National University From

Recent Stories

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

2 seconds ago
 CWDP refers Rs 69.440 bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rura ..

CWDP refers Rs 69.440 bln 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project' to EC ..

26 seconds ago
 Gulf Cooperation Council to Debate Syria's Return ..

Gulf Cooperation Council to Debate Syria's Return to Arab League on Friday - Rep ..

3 seconds ago
 Power supply situation will far better this year: ..

Power supply situation will far better this year: Dastgir

9 minutes ago
 Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament ..

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament’s joint session

13 minutes ago
 French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in ..

French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in Nurseries - Inspectorate

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.