Youm-e-Ashur Commemorated In Mirpur With Due Solemnity And Reverence

Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Youm-e-Ashur commemorated in Mirpur with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 30 (APP):Youm e Ashur, was observed on Sunday in Mirpur district with full religious respect and honour to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives by Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions for the cause of upholding of Islam, righteousness and justice.

Four processions were taken out in Mirpur city, Dadayal and other places in the district, which passed through their respective traditional routes and culminated at their respective destinations.

Main procession was started from Markazi Imambargah Sa'adat colony. Heavy contingents of police remained alert till the procession reached its set destination. Every those entering into the procession was thoroughly checked by the volunteers of Imamia Youth wing.

The district administration made elaborated arrangements to ensure safety of people during the procession.

Leading religious scholars and eminent leaders including Sayed Mahmood Hussain Bukhari, Vice President Tehreek e Islami Pakistan, Supreme head of Anjuman-a-Imamia Mirpur, Syed Abu Talib Kazmi, Syed Qamar Ahmed, Agha Shabbar Hussain and other local leaders of were prominent among others who led processions taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Sadaat Colony.

Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala including Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grand son of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and his companions for the cause of Islam, uleme said "the event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam.

They called upon the nation to work for creating an atmosphere of brotherhood, sacrifice and moderation by transcending their mutual differences.

Speakers said martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) had earned an elevation for islam and the Muslims, adding that his great sacrifice has given us the lesson that irrespective of the limited material resources and numbers, "the real power lies in the truthfulness of the objectives."

More Stories From Pakistan

