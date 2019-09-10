UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Ashur Gives Message Of Patience, Sacrifice: Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Youm-e-Ashur gives message of patience, sacrifice: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture and member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi said that Youm-e-Ashur gave message of love, patience, steadfastness and sacrifice.

The incident of Karbala was a battle between right and wrong and Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for the just cause, he said.

Nadeem Qureshi expressed these remarks in a video message issued here on Tuesday. He said that the people of Pakistan were standing by Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self determination. He hoped that Occupied Kashmir would surely achieve independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Punjab Karbala Independence Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Letter of the New Season&#039; Follow-Up Com ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman CP receives new French Consul-General

41 minutes ago

VAT claims processed only via Federal Tax Authorit ..

3 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Children&#039;s Library, a ..

4 hours ago

Improving Open Data access in UAE is key to startu ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.