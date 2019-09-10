Youm-e-Ashur gives message of patience, sacrifice: Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) ::Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture and member Kashmir Committee Punjab Nadeem Qureshi said that Youm-e-Ashur gave message of love, patience, steadfastness and sacrifice.

The incident of Karbala was a battle between right and wrong and Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for the just cause, he said.

Nadeem Qureshi expressed these remarks in a video message issued here on Tuesday. He said that the people of Pakistan were standing by Kashmiris in their struggle for right of self determination. He hoped that Occupied Kashmir would surely achieve independence.