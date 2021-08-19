'Youm-e-Ashur' historic day in history: Noorul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday said that the "Youm-e-Ashur" has a significant importance in the history of islam, which are the most sacred days of Moharram.

Talking to ptv news he said the Ashura days (9,10th Moharram) disseminates the message of patience and religious tolerance.

He said, it was the need of the hour whole Muslims Ummah pragmatically strengthen our relation with prayer, Quran and teaching of Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) which guide us the right path and present actual picture of true follower.

Qadri said that the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family and other companions had sacrificed their lives while fighting the forces of tyranny and oppression, which were matchless sacrifices in the history of Islam.

He urged the nation to rise against hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with his teachings, adding that the enemies of the country have been gathered to make Muslims fight against each others by giving flame to the fire of sectarianism, which they have not done ever before.