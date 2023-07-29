Youm-e-Ashur observed in AJK with reverence

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 29 (APP):Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram ul Haraam was observed on Saturday with deep reverence and solemnity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Processions commenced from central Imambargahs in major cities and towns across AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan, and Neelam valley districts.

The processions followed their traditional routes, concluding at the main Imambargahs after covering their designated routes.

Foolproof security arrangements were in placed to ensure the sanctity of the day in the rich history of islam remained undisturbed.

Azad Kashmir Radio stations in Mirpur, Tararkheil, and Muzaffarabad dedicated special programs to commemorate this historic tragedy, reflecting on the martyrdom of Karbala.