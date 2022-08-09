UrduPoint.com

Youm-e- Ashur Observed In Hyderabad Amid Strict Security Measures

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Youm-e- Ashur observed in Hyderabad amid strict security measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, a Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed with religious reverence here on Tuesday like other parts of the country.

More than 200 mourning processions were taken out in Hyderabad with some 17 of them classified as very sensitive and 18 others as sensitive in view of their security for which 4000 policemen were deployed.

The central procession, organized by Anjuman-e-Haideri, started from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (AS) near Haider Chowk at around 11 am and concluded around 5 pm after walking over one kilometer distance at Karbala Dadan Shah near the police lines.

The procession made a brief halt to offer Namaz Zuhrain outside St Mary's school.

Many other processions of zanjeer zani, zuljanah and tazia were also taken out in different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural towns to mourn the martyrdom.

The mobile phone service remained partially suspended since the morning in the district as part of the security measures.

The spokesman informed that more than 1500 policemen in addition to Rangers personnel provided security to the main processions while the senior officers monitored the security arrangements.

As many as 55 roads and streets which intersect the route of the procession were sealed with barbed wires to prevent not only movement of the vehicles but the people as well.

According to the spokesman, only one entry point had been made near Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and one exit point near Karbala Dadan Shah.

The mourners entered the processions via walkthrough gates at the entrance point where 7 gates were placed for their convenience.

The spokesman said the entire route of the processions had been covered with CCTV cameras while Bomb Disposal Squad combed the route ahead of the procession's movement.

He said that 1500 policemen were deployed for security for the rest of bigger and smaller processions which were taken out in different parts of the district.

Spokesman informed that some 700 cops had provided security to dozens of Tazia processions while another 650 policemen were deployed at the places of Majalis in the evening.

He informed that 2 control rooms were set up at the offices of SSP Hyderabad and SDPO City to monitor the city with the help of CCTV cameras.

Additionally, the jamming devices were also placed along the routes of the processions, he added.

The spokesman told that 72 majalis of Sham-e-Ghareeban were organized in the evening to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Vehicles Hyderabad Karbala Mary Qasimabad Namaz From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

11 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

20 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

20 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.