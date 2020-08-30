Youm-e- Ashur observed in Hyderabad peacefully

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The mourning processions taken out to observe youm-e-Ashur here Sunday concluded peacefully.

As many as 200 mourning processions were taken out to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

The main procession, organized by Anjuman-e-Haideri, began from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) at about 11 o'clock in the morning attended by thousands of mourners.

The procession ended in the evening at Karbala Dadan Shah after covering over one kilometre distance.

More than 55 roads and streets intersecting the route of the central procession were sealed with the barbed wires.

For security reasons, only one entrance with seven walk through gates was set up near Qadam Gah while the mourners attending the procession could exit only through one point near Karbala Dadan Shah.

According to the police spokesman, the procession was being monitored with Close Circuit Television cameras in the central monitoring room set up at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, taluka City.

As per the Muharram security plan, 3000 policemen were deployed for complete security of the Ashura's mourning processions.

The central procession, started from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and concluded at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening, was covered by 900 policemen including the commandos of Rapid Response Force (RRF) while 1400 policemen were deployed for security of the rest of the processions and 700 policemen performed duty along with 'Tazia' processions.

Many other processions were also taken out in different parts of Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural taluka.

As many as 77 majlis of sham-e-ghareeban were held on Ashura (Muharram 10), for which 900 policemen were deployed for maintenance of security.

The mobile phone services, whose suspension started from early hours of August 30 which remained in place till midnight of Muharram 10.

The police had also set up pickets at the entrance and exit points of the city to maintain peace in the district.

Separately, the spokesman said police had also carried out combing operations in City taluka on Muharram during which the police searched hotels and checked identities of the people staying there.

The Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio personally oversaw Muharram security.