Youm-e-Ashur observed in northern Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram, observed on Tuesday in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noshehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh with due solemnity.

Strict security measures were taken along the routes of processions to avoid any untoward incident.

Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah processions were taken out in all big and cities and towns across the northern Sindh which after passing through their traditional routes terminated at their destinations.

Zakirs and religious scholars highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for the supremacy of justice and righteousness.

Radio Pakistan Khairpur and local FM channels presented special programmes to highlight the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Sabeels and first aid camps were set up by the scouts groups and welfare organisations and political parties.

In Sukkur the main Zuljinah, Alam and Tazia processions were brought out from Markazi Imambargah Gharib Abad, Shikarpur Road. Zuljinah processions, taken out from different Imambargah and joined the main procession.

All these processions joined at Clock Tower where Zohr prayers were offered and mourners were addressed by religious scholars.

The main procession then culminated at Markazi Imambargah.

In Khairpur, main Ashura procession terminated at Imam Bargah Hyderi peacefully after passing through its designated route. The procession, led by Imamia Scouts started from New Goth after a majlis.

People set up sabeels of milk and cold drinks for the azadaran (mourners) along the entire route besides distributing meal.

A heavy contingent of Police and Rangers were deployed at various points to avert any incident. Rangers and police also carried out patrolling.

Like other parts of the northern Sindh, Youm-e-Aashur was also observed with great religious reverence in the Rohri, Babarlio, Faiz Gunj, Thull, Saleh Putt, Pano Aqil and Kot Diji taukas.

In Ghotki, Youm-e-Ashure was observed peacefully with all the reverence and solemnity.

The main Zuljinnah procession which started from Mirpur Road terminated at Karbala after passing through different areas.

Shikarpur, about 40 Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out from different Imambargahs in the district. The main procession, which was taken out from Haathi Dar and Imambargah Hussaini, was peacefully culminated at the same places after passing through traditional routes.