Youm-e-Ashur observed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram was observed with reverence and solemnity across district amid tight security.

As many as 87 small and big Zuljinnah processions were taken out in the district which passed through their traditional routes.

The processions were terminated at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib Chowk, Adda Pasruriyan and the other Zuljinnah processions coming from the different areas merged into main processions at Chowk Shaheedaan.

The mourners walked in the processions and express their grief.

The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars also highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Water and milk Sabeels were also set up to quench the thirst of the mourners.

District administration successfully implemented the foolproof security arrangements, more than 2000 police constables, traffic police, special branch, elite force personnelalong with 100 civil defence volunteers were deputed to secure the Imambargahs andthe routs of the Muharram processions.