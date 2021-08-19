UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Ashur Observed Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Ashura Muharram was observed peacefully with religious sanctity throughout the district here on Thursday.

On this occasion tight security arrangements were made on the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident.

A spokesman of local administration said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhary remained active to supervise administrative and security arrangements. They also kept close liaison with Control Rooms and monitored the security affairs on the routes with the help of CCTV cameras. They also visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower Chowk and directed the Health department and Rescue-1122 to provide best medical treatment to the mourners.

He said that Ashura processions and Majalis in the city were held in congenial environment while ideal atmosphere of sectarian harmony was witnessed among all schools of thought in this connection.

He said that strict security arrangements were made by district and police administration to avoid any incident.

He said that contingents of police, rangers, army and other law enforcing departments were deployed at all the entry and exit points as well as in sensitive areas to ensure tight security for Muharram activities.

He appreciated the remarkable role of Ulema, traders, media persons and civil society for maintaining peace during Ashura.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that police had made foolproof security arrangements by deputing more than 2500 policemen while 20 teams of elite force and quick response force also patrolled around the processions and Majalis.

He said that security measures were unprecedented as security check points had been established at short distances and everybody had to cross three layers of security for reaching the venues of processions. Therefore, no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad, he added.

